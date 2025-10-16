Oldcastle Limousin breeders sell champion bull to 400-cow UK herd

Well-known pedigree Limousin breeders based in Newcastle near Oldcastle in Co. Meath, Karol and John Connell have confirmed the sale of their champion bull Carrickmore Vantheman to a UK herd.

Vantheman was a formidable bull on the Irish cattle show circuit this summer, winning titles such as the ABP Limousin Bull of the Future born between July and December 2025 as well as the National Junior Limousin champion at Tullamore Show.

The Connell brothers have confirmed to Agriland that the bull has been sold in a private deal to Ben Whiting, owner of Bottleshall Limousin based in Colchester, Essex in the UK.

Vantheman won the ABP Limousin Bull of the Future title at Iverck Show this summer

Changing hands at a five-figure price, the bulls' new owner Ben Whiting is farming 50 pedigree Limousin cows alongside 350-strong commercial suckler cows.

Carrickmore Vantheman is sired by the outstanding show-calf breeder Trueman Idol.

Vantheman's dam is Baileys Iceprincess, who has a range of accolades including:

World Limousin Congress Champion 2016;

Twice Tullamore champion in both 2015 and 2016;

Balmoral Limousin Champion 2015.

Baileys Iceprincess has bred a range of show winners, including the National Limousin Champion in 2018 Carrickmore Maximus that sold for the Irish record Limousin male price of €38,000 in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary in 2018 to Goldie’s Tweedale and Harestone Limousin in the UK.

Baileys Iceprincess

Related Stories

Carrickmore Schumacher was another Baileys Iceprincess son that won the National Male Champion at Tullamore in 2022 and sold for €30,000 to Glenmarshall Limousins in Co .Down.

Another son of Iceprincess was Carrickmore Pocketrocket that sold to Baileys Limousins, and semen is available from this bull through Progressive Genetics.

Commenting on the deal for Vantheman, the Connell brothers told Agriland: "We are delighted to see this bull being sold to Bottleshall Limousin for one of our highest price figures to date.

"Carrickmore Vantheman is the sixth bull to be sold to pedigree herds in the UK from the famous Baileys Iceprincess."