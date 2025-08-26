Gallery: ABP Beef Bull of the Future winners at Iverk Show

Sponsored by ABP Food Group and supported by its partners Certified Irish Angus and Irish Hereford Prime, the Championships were open to all beef breed with a whopping prize fund of €36,000 distributed amongst the winning entrants.

The judge on on Saturday, August 23, was Harry Emslie from Scotland who had his work cut out assessing the over 100 bulls entered in the competition.

Taking the Overall ABP Beef Bull of the Future Champion title was Tara Jubilee Eric A073, a September 2024 born Angus bull owned by Malachy Tighe from Co. Meath.

Tara Jubilee Eric A073

The champion bull was sired by Stouphill Mr Perry U222 and his dam was Tara Jesma Eric W665.

The Reserve ABP Beef Bull of the Future Champion title went to August 2024 born Hereford bull Gurteragh Superstar 1156 PH owned by Michael O Keeffe from Gurteragh, Co. Cork.

Gurteragh Superstar 1156 PH

The reserve champion was sired by Mullaghdoopoll 1 Finnian and his dam was Kingsgrovepoll 1 Laer Kylie.

The ABP Multibreed Pedigree Bull of the Future born between January and May 2025 was won by the January 2025 born Belgian Blue bull Villablues Tiberius ET owned by Killian Bergin from Co. Tipperary.

Villablues Tiberius ET

This stylish bull was sired by Daffyd D'ochain and his dam was Villablues Eden Et.

The Reserve Champion in this class went the way of February 2025 born Shorthorn bull Ballylehaun Ukraine 8th owned by Co. Laois man Michael Muldowney.

Ballylehaun Ukraine 8th

This Shorthorn bull was sired by Ardnaskea Ukraine and his dam was Ballylaffin Mandy.

The ABP Hereford Bull of the Future born between July and Dece,mber 2024 was won by the overall reserve champion, the aforementioned August 2024 born Hereford bull Gurteragh Superstar 1156 PH owned by Michael O Keeffe from Gurteragh, Co. Cork.

The Reserve Champion in this class went to July 2024 born bull Appel Powerful PP, owned by John Appelbe from Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

This bull was sired by Ke Warra Maxwell and his dam was Appel 1 Super Happy.

The ABP Angus Bull of the Future born between February and May 2025 was won by February born Drumcarbin Best Seller owned by Shane Mc Kiernan from Drumcrow, Co. Cavan.

Drumcarbin Best Seller

This bull was sired by Loughlynn Hundinger and its dam was Drumcarbin Laura.

The reserve title in this class went to February born bull Liss Megastar B417 owned by John Mcenroe from Co. Meath.

Liss Megastar B417

This bull was sired by Liss Dingle V936 and his dam was Liss Minree U799.

The ABP Multibreed Pedigree Bull of the Future born between July and December was won by the Charolais bull Goldstar Van Gough owned by Martin Ryan from Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Goldstar Van Gough

This impressive bull was sired by Neptune and his dam was Goldstar Tartine.

The reserve in this class went the way of Belgian Blue bull Spencer owned by Tim and Daniel O'Donovan, Gurtnamuckla, Co. Cork.

Spencer

The ABP Limousin Bull of the Future born between July and December 2025 was won by Carrickmore Vantheman ET owned by the Connell Brothers from Co. Meath.

Carrickmore Vantheman ET

This one was sired by Trueman Idol and his dam was Baileys Iceprincess.

Reserve in this class also went to a Co. Meath herd with Milbrook Vaughan owned by William Smith the runner up.

Milbrook Vaughan

This bull was sired by Auahlion prince Et and his dam was Milbrook Nikkespice Et.

The ABP Angus Bull of the Future born between July and October 2024 was won by the aforementioned Tara Jubilee Eric A073, a September 2024 born Angus bull owned by Malachy Tighe from Co. Meath.

Reserve in this class went to Carbery Lord Halle A550 owned by Keith And Caroline Vickery from Bohonagh, Co. Cork.

Carbery Lord Halle A550

This one was sired by Rosscarbery Lord Henry and took the reserve title in his class.

All bulls entered in the classes on the day were required to meet the minimum genetic merit criteria for carcass weight and conformation within the Terminal Index or Dairy Beef Index (DBI).

The Championships aimed to reward the best bulls entered in each class offering higher genetic beef merit in their progeny.