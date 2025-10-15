CSO: Food and live animal exports hit €11 billion by end of August

Food and live animal exports in the first eight months of the year were worth just over €11 billion, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
This represents an increase of €1.5 billion (15%) on the same period last year when this category of exports were valued at €9.6 billion.
The latest data shows that food and live animal exports were valued at €1.34 billion in August 2025, compared to €1.23 billion in the same month last year.
Up to the end of August, meat and meat preparations exports were worth €3.55 billion, up from €3.03 billion in the corresponding period last year.
Exports of dairy products and birds' eggs were valued at €3.2 billion (up from €2.5 billion), while cereals and cereal preparations decreased in value from €534 million to €518 million in the eight-month period.
Between January and August, €4.28 billion worth of food and live animals was exported to the EU, €3 billion to Britain, €1.36 billion to Northern Ireland, €627 million to the US, €318 million to China, and €1.45 billion to the rest of the world.
The CSO data shows that imports of food and live animals into Ireland were valued at €7.3 billion up to the end of August. This is up from €6.8 billion in the same period last year.
In August, imports of food and live animals were worth €886 million, down from €891 million in the same month in 2024.
Up to the end of August, imports of cereals and cereal preparations were recorded at €1.29 billion, up from €1.23 billion in the same eight months last year.
Imports of vegetables and fruits were valued at €1.3 billion in the period, while imports of feeding stuff for animals (excluding milled cereals) were similar to last year at €837 million.
Meat and meat preparations imports up to the end of June were valued at €900 million (up from €785 million) and dairy products and birds' eggs imports were valued at €850 million (up from €716 million).
Up to the end of July, €2.85 billion worth of food and live animals was imported into Ireland from the EU, €1.77 billion from Britain, €1.15 billion from Northern Ireland, €216 million from the US, €110 million from China, and €1.2 billion from the rest of the world.
Commenting on the overall Goods Exports and Imports August 2025 report, Jane Burmanje, statistician in the CSO International Trade in Goods Division said:
“Both exports and imports of goods decreased in August 2025 compared with August 2024, while exports of goods fell by 6.7% and imports fell by 1.5%.
"Exports to the US fell by two-fifths (€2.6 billion) to €4.1 billion in August 2025 compared with August 2024 (€6.7 billion).
"This fall in exports to the US was driven by a decrease of €2.5 billion (-46%) in exports of chemicals and related products to €3.0 billion in August 2025 compared with August 2024 (€5.5 billion).
"Imports of goods fell by €166.3 million to €11.0 billion in August 2025 compared with August 2024 (€11.1 billion)," she added.