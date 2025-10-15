Watch: Farm Safe, Farm Well: 'I'm not as agile as I used to be'

The Farm Safe Farm Well series, produced by Agriland Media in conjunction with AXA Insurance, is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The series, which includes articles, videos and podcasts, will focus on different themes related to farm safety and wellbeing.

Padraig Moran runs a beef and tillage enterprise with his son Eoin at Coorevin Farm in Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary.

While he has been farming all his life, Padraig has adjusted how he manages his tasks on the farm as his 65th birthday nears.

"Firstly, I've to be conscious of my age, I'm not getting younger, so I've to approach things an awful lot different than I used to," he said.

The farmer looks after himself by getting on and off machinery properly and being more conscious around the livestock on the farm.

"It's just to be more aware that I'm not as agile and as flexible as I used to be.

"There's no one getting younger but I think it's to realise your capabilities is the first thing," he said.

In recent years, the suckler unit on the farm has been upgraded which has made working with the cows much safer.

Padraig driving a loader on his yard

Padraig avoids the use of ladders and also limits the amount of manual work he does on farm.

"If the machines can do it, the tractor or the loader can do it, they will do it, so I cut down completely, if I can, on manual handling," he said.

The farmer has also suffered with tinnitus and hearing difficulties for many years.

"Thankfully, I have hearing aids in, so now my hearing is back up to about 70-75%.

"When you're moving livestock, you might not hear an animal coming running behind you, so you have to watch that all the time.

"And particularly with machines, because machines are getting bigger and faster, so you have to be conscious of that as well," he said.

Physical and mental health

Padraig is a firm believer in keeping fit, eating a good diet, having enough sleep, regular check-ups with your doctor and taking time away from the farm.

"From that point of view you're switching off as well, for that length of time you're not thinking of the farm and what's going on.

"My mental health is important. Everyone thinks of physical health but mental health is quite important as well.

"You have to keep your brain active as well. God knows in farming every day is a challenge so that will keep it in check.

Padraig and Eoin Moran

Padraig acknowledged that the issue of succession can be stressful for older farmers, adding that communication with the next generation is key.

Padraig's son Eoin said it is a "great feeling" to be able to work with his father on the farm.

"It's great to see that he still has pride in the farm. He's actively working here every day. The farm, to be honest, couldn't work without him," Eoin said.

The young farmer stressed the importance of being safety conscious for all generations when they are on the farm.

"You have to look after yourself and all the age groups on the farm," Eoin said.

Older farmers

In the last five years, 56% of farm fatalities involved people over 65 years with the most significant issues being vehicles (30%), falls (25%), and livestock (23%).

Data from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) indicates that 84% of farm accidents (where the farmer indicated their age) related to farms run by those aged over 50.

Around 50% are accounted for by farmers in the 50-60 age bracket, with a further 19% relating to farmers aged 60-70.

Source: HSA Farm Safety Action Plan 2025-2027

The HSA said that as farmers grow older their health can decline and they may have decreased mobility and balance and reduced flexibility and strength.

"Older farmers must understand their limitations and any disability they have that may affect their ability to do a job.

"They must adjust their work practices and make sure that they do not put themselves in places where they may need to move fast to avoid injury," the authority said.

The HSA has offered the following advice to older farmers:

Assess the work to be done;

Know your limitations;

Get competent help when handling livestock;

Have tractors and machinery properly maintained;

Get specialists to carry out building maintenance.

For more safety advice for older farmers, you can check out the HSA website by clicking here.