ACA: 64,500 farmers are going to be 'denied' access to information on water quality

A significant number of farmers could be denied access to "critical" information on how to improve water quality, according to the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA).

Tom Canning, consultant at ACA, told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food that in relation to the protection of water quality there are currently two key programmes; Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (AASAP) and the European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

But, according to Canning, ACA has been excluded from these programmes to date and as a result there is "not a level playing field".

ACA highlighted to TDs and senators that in some catchment areas its consultants are providing advisory services to over 60% of the farmers in that catchment.

He also stressed to the Oireachtas committee that ACA members "provide all the same services as Teagasc advisory at no cost to taxpayer" but it receives "no public funding".

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas joint committee, Canning stated: "We do not receive any training or funding to influence our clients behaviour to improve water quality.

"We feel that this lack of collaboration is a lost opportunity to get better value for tax payers money and consistent messaging to allfarmers in the catchment.

"Nationally, the 64,400 farmers we advise are being denied access to this information and advisory expertise".

According to Canning, this course of action could "result in failure to achieve our environmental targets and serious financial penalties for Ireland".

ACA

The organisation, which has 219 members throughout the country employing over 400 FAS-approved agriculture consultants, told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food that it has to "compete against Teagasc".

"We charge the same fees as Teagasc.

"We provide exactly the same services. Yet the Teagasc advisory service gets a subsidy of €27 million and an additional €14 million in fees that it brings in.

"That is additional supports that we have to compete with in the private sector. It really is not a level playing field, and that is our argument here.

"We are not here to knock Teagasc, however. We are here to sell the positives that we can bring to this," Canning added.