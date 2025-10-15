Proposed changes under consideration as review of Forestry Programme ongoing

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has said that work is still ongoing on the mid-term review of the Forestry Programme.

The mid-term review aims to examine any potential that exists for revising schemes or improving their performance for the remainder of the programme term, a department spokesperson said.

"The department has committed to undertaking this mid-term review in 2025," DAFM told Agriland.

"Work is currently ongoing, and the department will strive to deliver the review by the end of the year."

Stakeholders

The €1.3 billion Forestry Programme is in place from 2023 to 2027.

The department said the scope of the mid-term review is not limited to the various terms and conditions, and it sought feedback "on any and all areas that could be improved, including, for example, in relation to procedures, communications and training".

"The mid-term review is being conducted in consultation with stakeholders," the department said.

"All members of the Forest Strategy Consultative Committee were invited to make submissions to help guide the next steps.

"The submissions received are being evaluated and the measures proposed are under consideration.

"All relevant outcomes of the mid-term review will be implemented within the current programme term."

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has urged DAFM in its submission to use the mid-term review to address "long-standing issues that are impeding the development" of the forestry sector.

IFA farm forestry chairperson Padraig Stapleton has said that the current programme is "not fit for purpose", and new measures are needed to reverse the decline in afforestation, to de-risk the investment and restore confidence, while ensuring a balanced regional spread of forestry is achieved.

Conference on timber

Coillte and DAFM have brought over 200 national and international experts together today (Wednesday, October 15) to discuss and promote increasing the use of wood in construction.

Timber is set to play a significant role in building sustainable homes and make a contribution to Ireland achieving climate targets.