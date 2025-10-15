Heydon announces €510m in BISS payments to 110,500 farmers

Advance payments under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) are expected to begin from tomorrow (Thursday, October 16).

The advance payments under the BISS and CRISS will be worth over €510.9 million to 110,499 farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon said: "These payments are a critical element of family farm income and also make a significant contribution to the wider rural economy."

Combined with the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme payments that issued in September, it brings to over €694 million the value of area-based payments in the last month.

The minister said: "Given the importance of scheme payments to farmers, I want to ensure that these payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible so that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

"Today, 93.87% of applicants have been paid, which is in line with our commitment under the Farmers' Charter to pay 90% of eligible applications," the minister added.

The BISS and CRISS advance payments are expected to commence at a rate of 70%, with payments to be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine will continue to process "as a matter of urgency" all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria, Minister Heydon said.

"I would urge any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from the department to return it to allow payments to issue," he added.

Payments under the 2025 ANC Scheme which commenced last month are also continuing as more cases are cleared for payment.

2025 payments under the Eco-Scheme are set to commence from next week, according to the department.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their BISS or ANC payments can call the Direct Payments Helpdesk and can also submit any queries they may have online via the Agfood portal.