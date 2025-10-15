805ac Rockwell Farm hits the market with €21m guide price

Rockwell Farm, which is owned by the Spiritans religious order, has been put on the market with a guide price of €21 million.

The extensive farm located in the heart of the Golden Vale at Cashel is spread across 805ac (326ha).

Currently a fully operational dairy farm, Rockwell farm includes modern farm buildings that are ready for immediate use.

Rockwell Farm

Selling agents Sherry FitzGerald have confirmed that the lands can be purchased in lots by private treaty as follows:

Lot 1 – Carrigeen on approx. 109ha (268 acres) which includes two residences and a farmyard. Carrigeen is situated across the road from the lands at Rockwell Farm. The guide price is in excess of €6 million;

Lot 2 - Rockwell Farm and Dogstown on approx.217ha (537 acres) to include the milking parlour and full farmyard with modern facilities. The guide price is in excess of €15 million;

Lot 3 – The Entire – to include Lot 1 and Lot 2 at Carrigeen, Rockwell Farm, and Dogstown with a total acreage of approx. 326ha (805 acres). The guide price is in excess of €21million.

The overall guide price of €21 million would equate to just over €26,000/ac.

The lots offer opportunities as a residential farm at Carrigeen with two houses and farmyard across the road from Rockwell Farm, plus Rockwell Farm and Dogstown with the modern dairy facilities.

The lands are all in grass, well fenced and pathways through giving easy access to all the land.

Rare opportunity

The sale is being handled by Bobby Lloyd and Roseanne De Vere Hunt of Sherry FitzGerald.

The agents said this is a "rare and once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase one of Ireland’s best and biggest farm holdings"

According to Bobby Lloyd, "lands of this calibre, size and quality rarely come to the market".

"Rockwell Farm represents the pinnacle of Irish rural holdings – a once-in-a-generation offering for those seeking scale, productivity, and prestige," he said.

Roseanne De Vere Hunt added that this is “one of the finest farms and landbanks to come to the market in a long time".

"The location, easy access from the M8 and quality of the lands makes it a very exciting opportunity," she said.

Spiritans

Last week, the Spiritans confirmed that it intends to sell Rockwell Farm.

The farm is one of a number of assets belonging to the religious order that may be sold to fund "redress payments" for victims of sexual abuse.

Related Stories

In a statement, the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, better known as the Spiritans, said that "a commitment was made to those sexually abused by Spiritans that we would provide a clear update on the steps we are taking towards redress and healing for all who suffered sexual abuse".

The religious order also stated: "We have been fully transparent about our financial position. The reality is we do not yet have the liquid resources required to begin issuing redress payments.

"Our plan, as part of the overall financial restructuring of the province is to create the required liquidity by selling Spiritan assets.

"Progress is being made and Rockwell Farm will be the first of these properties to be sold, but this involves multiple legal, valuation and regulatory steps that simply take time to complete."