Minister confirms €3.4m paid out in fur farming compensation

A total of almost €3.4 million has been paid out todate in compensation claims to fur farming operators, according to a Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister Noel Grealish told the Seanad today (Wednesday, October 15) that "work is ongoing" in relation to the compensation scheme that was brought in following a ban on fur farming in 2022.

There had been three mink farms in the state impacted by the ban, located in counties Kerry, Donegal and Laois.

In June 2021, the then Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Deputy Charlie McConalogue, announced compensation for fur farming operators for income losses, non-income losses and costs incurred as a direct result of the ban.

There was also provision for compensation in respect of loss of profits, demolition and clean-up costs and professional fees for services both before and after the prohibition.

Senator Victor Boyhan brought a commencement matter to the Seanad today on the current status of the compensation scheme agreed with fur faming operators.

The senator said while most of the compensation has been paid "there are a few outstanding issues".

"This is about honour and commitment to what we agreed when we signed up and supported this legislation," Senator Boyhan stated.

According to Minister Grealish DAFM and contracted assessor for the claims, EY, "have made every effort to expedite applications and pay the determined compensation amounts" to former fur farm operators.

"The compensation includes payments for income losses, non-income losses and costs incurred as a direct result of the ban.

"There has been recent developments at EU level regarding fur farming. Commission Regulation (EU) 2025/1422 of July 2025 provides for a ban on the breeding of American mink from August 2027.

"Ireland is one of 16 member states that has already banned fur farming. My department keeps animal welfare legislation under review with respect to developments in the area of animal welfare and the practical lessons learned," Minister Grealish added.

