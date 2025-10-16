Further sightings of Asian hornet confirmed in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has confirmed further sightings of Asian hornet in the Dundonald area of Belfast.

It follows the first confirmed sighting of an Asian hornet in Northern Ireland last week, which was captured in the same area on Friday (October 10).

The NIEA said the latest discovery suggests the existence of a nest of the invasive insect species.

Asian hornet

NIEA officials are now moving to employ 'track and trace' methods to establish the location of, and remove, any potential nest in the area.

The public is urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app or via the CEDaR invasive species online recording tool.

NIEA said that suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.

The Asian hornet is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

The insect, also known as Yellow-legged hornet, is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

Deep concern

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed deep concern following the discovery of the Asian hornet in Northern Ireland.

Lockhart, who previously called for a dedicated bee inspector for Northern Ireland, said this latest development underlines the urgent need for a more robust biosecurity response.

The MP said this invasive species "poses a serious threat to our native pollinators, particularly honeybees and wasps, and could have devastating consequences for local biodiversity and agriculture if it becomes established".

Carla Lockhart MP

Related Stories

“Almost six months ago, I raised concerns with Minister [for agriculture Andrew] Muir about the absence of a bee inspector in Northern Ireland.

"The inspector’s role is vital in monitoring and responding swiftly to threats from predators, such as the harmful Asian hornet. Unfortunately, those warnings now appear to have been well-founded," she said.

The DUP Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs spokesperson added that the Asian hornet has caused major problems for beekeepers in parts of Europe.

“Relevant authorities must ensure that the Asian hornet doesn’t get established in Northern Ireland," she said.