First Asian hornet sighting confirmed in Northern Ireland

The first confirmed sighting of an Asian Hornet in Northern Ireland has been confirmed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

The Asian hornet was captured in the Dundonald area of Belfast on October 10 by a member of the public.

The insect, also known as Yellow-legged hornet, is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Individuals and nests are increasingly being recorded in southern counties of England.

While two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

The Asian hornet is a highly effective predator of insects including honeybees, wasps and other important pollinators, such as hoverflies.

Due to its aggressive nature and feeding habits, it could have a serious impact on native insect biodiversity and on pollination services more widely.

NIEA officials have deployed specialist equipment and commenced a monitoring programme involving live traps and visual survey to determine if this is an isolated individual or whether there may be a nest.

If other Asian hornets are detected and confirmed, intensive monitoring will continue to trace and remove any nest, with monitoring afterwards to ensure that there is no further Asian hornet activity.

The NIEA officers are being assisted by colleagues from the National Biodiversity Data Centre, as part of the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative, benefiting from the practical experience they have gained from recent Cork and Cobh detections.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has urged vigilance following the confirmed sighting of an Asian hornet in Belfast.

"This is a harmful species that I do not wish to see becoming established in Northern Ireland as it presents a serious threat to both biosecurity and local ecology, particularly valuable pollinating insects.

"On current evidence this is a solitary asian hornet, but a departmental response is underway to ensure that no other Asian hornets are present.

"I am grateful to the Dundonald householder who captured and reported the Asian hornet and would urge the public to remain alert to the potential presence of this insect," he said.

To allow for a rapid and proactive response to any confirmed sightings in Northern Ireland, NIEA published the Northern Ireland Rapid Response Contingency Plan for Asian Hornet in 2020.

This plan, which is currently under review, can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) website.

The public are also urged to be vigilant and report any suspect insects, ideally with a photograph, to DAERA via the Asian Hornet Watch app or via CEDaR invasive species online recording facility.

NIEA advised that suspected nests should not be disturbed but reported immediately.