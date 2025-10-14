Weanling export buyers return to marts after 1-week withdrawal

Weanling export buyers have returned to mart sales around the country one week after withdrawing from weanling sales.

Previously on Tuesday, September 30, Agriland revealed that some Irish-based weanling exporters were considering pausing buying weanlings at marts from the following week.

Agriland had been told that a number of export customers for Irish weanlings had expressed frustration at the number of weanlings which have not been dosed or vaccinated before being sold at the mart.

According to Animal Health Ireland (AHI), vaccination needs to start "at least six weeks before the planned date of weaning".

This would suggest a weanling vaccinated on September 30 would be eligible for weaning/sale on November 11.

Most mart managers reported strong weanling prices last week. The average weanling bull sale price increased by 18c/kg at Granard Mart in Co. Longford last week despite the absence of the weanling exporters.

Weanling heifers reached €6,500 or €14.77/kg for a 440kg Limousin heifer at GVM Carrigallen Mart, Co. Leitrim on Saturday, October 11.

Weanling exports have surpassed 37,000 head to date this year and are running almost 5% below last year.