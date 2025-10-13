MEP: County councils 'totally ignore' hedge cutting best practice

An Irish MEP has claimed that county councils "totally ignore" best practice when it comes to roadside hedge cutting.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly posted photos to social media of a hedgerow dividing two carriageways of the M7 motorway, saying that roadside hedges have been "massacred".

The Ireland south MEP said that one state body, Teagasc, is providing farmers with advice on hedge cutting best practice and advice, while other state entities - the local authorities - are, he claimed, not following the same best practice.

In his social media post, Kelly said: "It's really annoying that one arm of the state can advocate scientifically proven advice and another arm will totally ignore it.

"Teagasc has been advocating proper hedge cutting...in the interests of birds and nature; and look at almost every roadside hedge, massacred into a low square," he added.

The MEP argued that thicker hedges between motorway carriageways would, apart from the benefits to nature, would benefit motorists driving at night by shielding them from the headlights of cars coming in the opposite direction.

"Look at miles of hedge on [the] M7 for instance. Bad for nature and bad for motorists. A higher density hedge would cut out being blinded by on coming traffic.

"Why can't this butchering of our hedges be stopped? Why is best practice being ignored by every county council in Ireland? Stop it and stop it now," Kelly commented.

Hedge cutting advice

Earlier this month, Teagasc issued advice for farmers and landowners on the key factors to consider when cutting hedges this autumn.

The agricultural advisory and education body said that a "whole-farm" hedge management strategy is needed to ensure that hedges remain healthy and productive for wildlife and farming.

According to Teagasc, hedges are among the most important habitats in agricultural landscapes because they are so widespread.

Hedges are habitats for a wide range of wildlife. Over half of Ireland’s bird species - 55 in total - rely on hedges, with 35 species using them for nesting.

According to Teagasc countryside management specialist Dr. Catherine Keena, all nine of Ireland's bat species use them as corridors of movement as well as for foraging and roosting.

The authority said that the time to assess the health of hedges is in the winter when they are dormant without their leaves.

Light incremental trimming results in dense growth and healthy hedges, avoiding rough cuts.