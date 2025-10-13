DAFM issues further €2.7m in TAMS payments

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued €2.75 million in payments under the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) last week.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Just over 36,643 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with over 13,643 payment applications submitted.

In total, €105.3 million has now been paid out across 11,753 TAMS 3 claims.

TAMS

The department recently issued an update on approvals of applications made under tranche 8 of TAMS 3.

The round of the scheme closed for applications on June 6, with 5,364 applications received.

1,658 approvals have been issued, while 3,407 are in progress.

213 applications were rejected while 86 were withdrawn.

The latest payment data published by the department also shows that €3.4 million was paid last week to farmers for the 2024 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

Related Stories

This means that 91,746 farmers have now been paid a total of almost €195 million under these measures.

Separately, an further €30,000 was issued last week to farmers participating in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Some €517 million has been paid out under the agri-environmental scheme.

DAFM also issued €12,247 to farmers in the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS), meaning that 4,779 farmers have now received the 2024 advance payment.