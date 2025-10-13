Gardaí warn vigilance for motorists during deer rutting

Gardaí in Laois and Offaly have warned motorists to take care on rural roads during deer rutting season.

In a post of social media, An Garda Síochána Laois/Offaly division said: "We are reminding motorists across Laois and Offaly to be extra vigilant on our roads during deer rutting season, which peaks throughout October."

"Deer are more active and unpredictable at this time of year, particularly at dawn and dusk," the post said.

According to Gardaí in the area, incidences are commonly reported on the following roads:

Abbeyleix along the N77;

Clonaslee and Kinnity along the R442;

Near Tullamore Golf Club along the R421;

Mountmellick to Emo Road (between Carn Bridge and The Kennels cross);

Back road to Portarlington at Woodbrook;

Emo Court and surrounding rural roads.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed in known deer crossing areas or where warning signs are in place.

Road users should be prepared to stop suddenly, as deer often move in groups and may follow one another across the road.

You should also dip your headlights, as full headlights may cause deer to freeze.

Motorists should also avoid swerving, as this may lead to more serious collisions.

Anyone who is involved in or witnesses a road traffic collision involving deer should contact the gardaí immediately.

"Let's all do our part to keep our roads safe this autumn," the garda post said.

Rutting season

The garda warning comes after the Irish Deer Commission issued the same advice last week.

The commission is calling on motorists to be vigilant at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active, particularly in high risk areas such as woodlands and mountains.

Drivers in high risk areas are advised to reduce speed where they see a warning sign, and to stay alert.

The advice is to prepare to stop and avoid swerving as you could hit another obstacle or oncoming vehicle, the commission said.

"When you see a deer, dip your headlights as the full beam may cause the deer to freeze. If a deer has crossed in front of your vehicle, be aware that others may follow. Do not approach an injured deer," the commission said.