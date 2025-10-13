Factory quotes: Beef prices on the rise once again

This week's factory quotes see beef prices lift by up to 10c/kg in cases with price positivity seen across the board.

Factory procurement staff have said supplies have tightened further and this, coupled with firm demand, is attributing to an uplift in prices.

Prices had been in decline for a number of weeks before levelling out and, in the past two weeks, starting to firm up.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, heifers are being quoted at €7.40/kg on the grid. In cases, up to €7.45/kg on the grid has been tabled for in-spec 300-400kg carcass-weight heifers. Other outlets are starting the week off at €7.35/kg on the grid.

Bullocks (steers) are being quoted at €7.30/kg on the grid in general, with some outlets starting the week at €7.25/kg on the grid and others tabling up to €7.40/kg for in-spec steers with carcass weights ranging from 300-400kg.

In Northern Ireland, 'U-3' steers and heifers are being quoted at £6.22-£6.28/kg.

Cow price

This week, fleshed 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg. Fleshed 'O' grade cows are being quoted at €6.90/kg, with €7.00/kg being tabled in cases also.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.20/kg, and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40/kg.

In Northern Ireland, 'O+3' grade cows are being quoted at £5.20-£5.26/kg, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Bulls

Under-24-month 'U' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.60/kg, with €7.50/kg tabled for 'R' grade bulls.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30-€7.40 and 'P' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.25-€7.30/kg on the grid.