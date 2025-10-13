Community groups encouraged to apply for new funding for water quality projects

A fund which provides direct financial support for water quality projects has opened today (Monday, October 13) for applications from community groups, according to the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

The 2026 Catchment Support Fund provides support towards core organisational running costs in addition to supporting the delivery of community-based water quality projects.

The fund is provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and managed by LAWPRO.

In Budget 2026 the department was allocated a total €2.5 billion specifically in relation to supporting and improving water services

Out of this, €258 million will be earmarked for Rural Water Programmes including "investment in legacy issues, and to fund environmental programmes to remain compliant with the Water Framework Directive".

Water quality

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne, has praised the "numerous community groups across the country, who work tirelessly to improve water quality in their local area".

Separately, the Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan has also encouraged local groups to apply for this new funding opportunity.

"The work many local groups do to address water quality in their area is vital in keeping our waters clean and healthy.

"Clean water underpins biodiversity — from freshwater pearl mussels and salmon to the insects, plants, and birds that rely on healthy rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

"By improving water quality, communities are safeguarding habitats, restoring nature, and strengthening ecosystem resilience," Minister O'Sullivan added.

Related Stories

According to LAWPRO, over €880,000 was awarded to 40 organisations under the Catchment Support Fund in 2025.

Under the 2026 Catchment Support Funding call, community organisations can apply for financial assistance under Stream 1 "to support essential organisational costs to enable them to complete projects for water quality improvements".

LAWPRO has detailed that costs can include statutory and or legal fees, insurance costs associated with catchment management, accountancy fees, website annual support costs, and an organisation’s promotional materials and group development activities.