Letter to the editor: Marts and west Clare

Dear editor, I refer to an article published by Agriland.ie on August 29, 2025, entitled 'Keep them sailing, farmers in west Clare ferry calves to the mart'.

In my recorded comment, I made a statement to the effect that “there are no marts in west Clare”.

I wish to state that this was factually incorrect and unintentional and that Clare Marts Limited do, on certain days, hold marts in Kilrush, and continue to do so.

I would like to apologise for my comments and set the record straight that Clare Marts Limited do continue to hold marts in Kilrush.

From Eugene Maher, Chief Executive, Shannon Ferry Group Ltd