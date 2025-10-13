Sheep trade: No move in price as 2025 supplies down 400,000 head

This week's sheep trade sees no move in prices for lambs or cull ewes with no change in maximum carcass weight limits either.

Latest sheep kill figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) shows that just under 1.6 million sheep have been slaughtered in the first 40 weeks of this year.

This marks a drops of almost 400,000 head or 20% on last year.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.80/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass-weight.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.70/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg, down 10c on last week.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.90 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €4/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight - the same price as last week.