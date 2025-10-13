From parlour to podium: The best of the AXA National Dairy Show

The event - which showcases some of the best dairy stock in the country - saw a record turnout this year.

Over Friday and Saturday, the arena was buzzing with attendees viewing the elite breeding and handling on show in the ring, with 200 entries across 22 cattle classes.

There was also 160 trade stands for the crowds to visit, with a large variety of farming essentials on display.

On Saturday evening (October 11), large crowds gathered around the ring to witness the crowing of the new Supreme Champion.

Awards were also presented for Junior Jersey; Jersey Champion; Junior Holstein; Intermediate Holstein; Confined Champion; and Handler Champion, as well as the finals of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) showmanship league.

The AXA National Dairy Innovation Award winner was also announced on the Friday evening.

The Supreme Champion

Judge Cord Hormann from Germany, owner of the renowned Wilcor Herd, had the difficult task of choosing the Supreme Champion from some of the best dairy stock in Ireland.

13 cows entered the ring for the final time as a sense of anticipation built in the arena. Hormann then expertly whittled the line-up down to the final six.

With tension building, the judge made his way to Hallow Octain Twizzle ET EX93, and lifted her handler's hand to declare her the 2025 Supreme Champion.

(L-R) : John Kirby, president, Cork Club; Tom McCarthy, AXA Insurance (sponsor); Denis Kiely, director, National Dairy Show; Supreme Champion Hallow Octain Twizzle exhibited by Hallow Holsteins, Gorey, Co. Wexford; Andrea Rafferty (on halter); Philip & Linda Jones, exhibitors, Cord Hormann, judge; Rachel Martin, Irish Farm Examiner; Kate & Will Jones. Source: Maria Kelly

The five year-old cow, exhibited and bred by Philip and Linda Jones and handled in the ring by Andrea Rafferty, also won the Best Exhibitor Bred Championship and the Best Udder of the Show.

She is sired by Stantons High Octane EX 93 and her dam is Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET EX 96.

Hordmann said: "We do have an incredible champion today. This is a modern dairy cow that we like to see everyday in the barn and everyday in the show ring."

"Just a tremendous cow; flawless frame, tremendous udder quality."

Philip Jones said: "Any day you get champion, it is a great honour.

"There is a lot of good cows here today so it is an honour when you do get tapped out to be champion."

Hallow Octain Twizzle ET EX93 and Linda Jones. Source: IHFA

Hormann named Tubbertoby Barolo Joy VG 87 exhibited by P&M Flanagan as his Reserve.

Honorable mention went to Cradenhill Okaliber Shakira ET EX 90 exhibited by Richard Kingston.

Awards

The highest EBI Holstein award went to Kildarby Top Blanche exhibited by Owen Cleary, while the Highest EBI Jersey was awarded to Moorshill Victorious Veronica exhibited by Eamon McLoughney.

(L-R): Laura O’ Connell, Alltech (sponsor); Avril Taylor, National Dairy Show committee; Siomha Cleary; Aibhleann Cleary; Orla & Owen Cleary; Pat Carroll. Source: Maria Kelly

Cornboro Goldchip Carla exhibited by Brian Corley was named Junior Holstein Champion.

The Intermediate Holstein Champion went to Evergreen Chief Lustre exhibited by Steve McLoughlin, and Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Rathard Kasey exhibited by Hynes Family was presented with the Jersey Champion award, while the Confined Champion was given to Ballytigue Rager Penny exhibited by Aidan Frawley.

Innovation Awards

EASYFIX claimed the top spot at this year's AXA National Dairy Innovation Awards.

The award was given for the company's ePulse Aeration System, a system that uses electro-photo-magnetic induction to stimulate microbial activity in slurry.

The product was recognised for its potential to transform slurry management on dairy farms.

Denis Kiely, show director said: “The AXA National Dairy Show once again delivers the stage for Ireland’s dairy breeders to demonstrate excellence in animal breeding, management, and innovation.”