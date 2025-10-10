AXA National Dairy Show: Results from day one

The 43rd show, taking place at the Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co. Cork, attracted large crowds.

One of the highlights of the showing calendar, the two-day event provides the ultimate stage for breeders to showcase their dairy cows and young stock.

Some of the country's top young handlers also have a chance to display their talents and skill.

National Dairy Show

The showing got underway with the national finals of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) Young Members' Association (YMA) Showmanship League.

The handlers qualified at shows during the year to compete at Millstreet.

The finals were judged by Andrea Rafferty, who hails from Co. Monaghan.

Rafferty is no stranger to dairy shows. She is a member of the YMA who originally started working with the Glaslough Holstein herd.

Rafferty obtained a degree from CAFRE and the University of Ulster, and has since travelled to the UK, Canada, USA, Germany, Switzerland, where she continues to grow her wealth of knowledge.

The top three from each class are named below:

Class A: Handler aged 12 years and under on the January 1, 2025, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Georgina Hynes;

Abbie Duffy;

Anna McLoughney.

(L-R). Anna McLoughney; Abbie Duffy; Georgina Hynes; John O'Donovan FBD Bandon; Andrea Rafferty, judge.

Class B: Handler aged 13 to 16 years on the January 1, 2025, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf:

Zoe Greenan;

Kate Jones;

Alex Windrum.

(L-r). Alex Windrum; Kate Jones; Zoe Grennan; John O'Donovan FBD Bandon; Andrea Rafferty, judge.

Class C: Handler aged 17 to 26 years inclusive on the January 1, 2025, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Sarah Williamson;

Aoife Prunty;

Becky Hynes.

(L-r). Becky Hynes; Aoife Prunty; Sarah Williamson; John O'Donovan FBD Bandon; Andrea Rafferty, judge.

Handler Championship

There were also two handler classes, which were judged by National Dairy Show judge, Cord Hormann.

The German native is recognised all across Europe for his expertise in Holstein breeding and showmanship.

Hormann owns and operates the Wilcor Holstein herd, which is comprised of 25 milking cows and 75 youngstock.

Les Ponts Chief Elina EX-94 of the herd won supreme champion at the 2023 German National show, Hormann also recently claimed Grand Champion at the Schau der Beston with Wilcor O'Katy EX-90 max.

Hormann is far from a stranger when it comes to judging, considering he has been a member of the German Judging pool since 2008.

He has judged in Switzerland, Austria, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Russia, Spain, Italy, Hungary, and the Netherlands.

Hormann was the presiding judge in the 2017 German National Holstein show.

Champion novice handler

The champion novice handler selected by Hormann was Gearoid Long from Co. Cork.

Reserve was awarded to Eva Higgins, while Ava Montgomery was selected as the honourable mention.

(L-R). John Kirby; Aindrias Moynihan TD; Ava Montgomery; Eva Higgins; Gearoid Long; Cord Hormann, judge; Niall O'Brien, Gouldings.

The top three from the novice handling classes are named below:

Class 1: Novice Handler aged under 12 on the January 1, 2025, exhibiting a Holstein or Jersey calf born in 2025:

Eva Hickey;

Patrick Dillon;

Andrea Deane.

(L-r). Sean Kilcoyne, ICMSA; Cord Hormann, judge; Andrea Deane; Patrick Dillon; Eva Hickey; Michael Thornton, ICMSA.

Class 2: Novice Handler aged 12 to 18 years inclusive on the January 1, 2025, exhibiting a Holstein or a Jersey calf:

Gearoid Long;

Ava Montgomery;

Kate Lehane.

(L-r). Hannah Healy, Smaxtec; Kate Lehane; Ava Montgomery; Gearoid Long; Cord Hormann, judge.

Junior Jersey Champion

The junior Jersey classes also took place today at the AXA National Dairy Show with Hormann selecting Rathard Choco Kalani, exhibited by the Hynes family as his Junior Jersey Champion.

She is sired by Avonlea Chocochip ET and her dam is Rathard Kasey.

Reserve champion went to Ballyealan Victor Daisy 4361, who was exhibited by Tom Lynch.

She is sired by River Valley Victorious-ET and her dam is Ballyealan Engineer Louise.

Honourable mention went to Clandeboye Evita Roulette, exhibited by Edwin Gaynor - she is sired by Cairnbrae Roulette and her dam is Clandeboye Everest Evita.

(L-r). John Kirby; Tim O'Connell; Aoife Prunty; Sophia Gaynor; Cathal McLoughney; Georgina Hynes; Cord Hormann.

A full list of Jersey class winners are outlined below:

Class 3J: Jersey heifer born on or after January 1, 2025:

Rathard Choco Kalani exhibited by the Hynes family;

Clandeboye Evita Roulette exhibited by Edwin Gaynor;

Rathard Bowlers Kaira exhibited by the Hynes family.

(L-r). John Hickey, McDonnell Bros; Jack Barry, McDonnell Bros; Georgina Hynes; Cord Hormann; Gearoid O'Shea, McDonnell Bros.

Class 4J: Jersey heifer born before December 31, 2024, not in milk:

Ballyealan Victor Daisy 4361 exhibited by Tom Lynch;

Potterswalls Knox Glamour IMP exhited by the Hynes family;

Pilmorepride Moll Chocochip exhibited by Pat Ahern.