Ulster University welcomes first cohort of veterinary nursing students

Ulster University has officially welcomed the inaugural cohort of students to its new veterinary nursing degree programme, which is also the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Ulster University's Coleraine campus will host the 30 selected students to study veterinary nursing at a degree level, a qualification previously only available outside Northern Ireland.

Over four years, the students will undertake "in-depth academic study alongside placements in veterinary practices" and upon graduation, students will be eligible for professional registration with the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS), enabling them to practice across the UK.

The university stated that "the introduction of this degree reflects its ongoing commitment to advancing the veterinary nursing profession and supporting a highly skilled, locally trained workforce that can meet the growing demands of animal care across Northern Ireland and beyond."

Commenting on the course, senior lecturer in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science at Ulster University, Dr. Susan Hawthorne said: "With more than 180 applicants for just 30 places, it is clear there is strong interest and real demand for veterinary nursing education at this level.

"Until now, aspiring veterinary nurses had to travel to Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland to study at degree level.

"By offering this programme locally, we can both retain and attract talented students, provide a clear pathway to advanced practice, and strengthen the veterinary workforce here in Northern Ireland."

Course director and lecturer for the new course, Bethan Pinhey added: "Veterinary nursing is evolving rapidly; across the UK and Ireland, there’s a shift towards requiring degree-level qualifications.

"We are excited to get started with a great group of students who will gain more than just technical skills, they’ll develop the analytical and decision-making abilities that benefit the clinics they work in and the animals they care for."