Tillage: Winter planting season now in full swing

The last week has seen the winter planting season get underway in earnest, as ground conditions remain excellent.

And the promise of more dry weather coming our way over the next week will provide growers with an opportunity to get crops of winter wheat, barley, and oats established in almost perfect conditions.

Winter barley

According to Teagasc, winter barley drilling is in full swing, with some September-planted crops now at the 1-2 leaf stage.

Establishment rates in most of these early drilled crops are reported to be very good, as they were planted in ideal conditions.

However, there are isolated reports of slug damage in some crops.

As a consequence, growers should continue to monitor them over the next week or so; if there is significant damage, then apply some slug pellets.

In crops that have only been drilled in the last few days, there is still time to apply a pre-emergence herbicide.

According to Teagasc, these have been shown to give better control of key weeds than waiting until the 2-3 leaf stage when applying an insecticide.

Early drilled barley will be at more risk from Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV), even the tolerant varieties.

There is a temptation not to apply an insecticide to the likes of KWS Joyau, Molly, Integral and KWS Orcade, as they are seen to be less affected than conventional varieties, Teagasc said.

However, where these are planted in September, they may benefit from an insecticide application. If they have been drilled in October then, generally, there is little benefit in applying an insecticide.

September-drilled conventional winter barley varieties should receive two insecticides, although not ideal, while October-drilled varieties should only need one.

Over the last number of years, some growers have decided not to apply insecticides and, in some years, have not seen much impact from BYDV, so the decision whether or not to apply an insecticide will depend on individual growers’ attitude to the risk of infection.

Winter wheat

A lot of first wheats have been drilled in recent weeks, although Storm Amy delayed some growers as conditions are not good again in most areas.

Where second wheats are planned, Teagasc recommended growers to wait until mid-October to drill in order to reduces the reduce the risk of Take-all.

Where possible, pre-emergence herbicide applications should be used to control weeds, especially if grass weeds are a problem.

Winter oilseed rape

Rape crops are growing well at the present time, as the higher-than-normal temperatures have helped crops to catch up despite the later drilling.

Phoma is evident in many crops and treatment with Proline 0.4 l/ha will be needed if it continues to spread.