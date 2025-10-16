EU crop group calls for 'fair and equal' access to post-patent products

The European Crop Care Association (ECCA) has stated that allowing fair and equal access to post-patent plant protection products (PPPs) will increase affordability and competition for European agriculture, and in turn open up the industry for young farmers.

The call comes as part of the ECCA's contribution to the European Commission’s call for evidence on the Food and Feed Safety Simplification Omnibus, which aims to streamline procedures, enhance clarity and support innovation across the agri-food sector by amending several pieces of EU legislation.

The ECCA is particularly focused on the functioning of Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009 and its impact on post-patent PPPs, such as generic versions of pesticides and herbicides.

Paolo Marchesini, general manager of the ECCA said: "By unlocking fair and equal access to post-patent PPPs, we have a strategic opportunity to address the decreasing number of young farmers – a trend that poses an increasingly worrying threat to Europe’s long-term food security."

According to the ECCA, post-patent products represent 76.4% of the EU plant protection market – which rises to over 90% if proprietary off-patents are included.

On average, 10 years after a post-patent product enters the market, the price of equivalent products decreases by around 50%, the association said.

The ECCA said this ensures affordability and competition for European agriculture, while maintaining safety and efficacy.

The association feels its submission highlighted the need for predictable and harmonised data protection rules to ensure fair competition and faster market access across EU Member States.

It also called for improved transparency and access to information by making assessment reports (draft registration reports / registration reports) publicly available after authorisation.

The crop association stressed that it also emphasised the importance of a more effective mutual recognition system to guarantee fair and equal availability of plant protection tools for farmers across the EU.

Another proposal by the ECCA was for simplified and fit-for-purpose renewal and authorisation procedures to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens and support innovation.

The association also noted the need to consider socio-economic impacts in regulatory decisions in order to preserve European food security and crop diversity.

The ECCA said it remains committed to engaging constructively with the European Commission (DG SANTE, DG AGRI), EU Member States, and the European Parliament to ensure that the upcoming legislative proposal delivers "a more efficient, science-based, and competitive regulatory framework for European farmers".

Marchesini added: "Simplified and fit-for-purpose renewal and authorisation procedures – resulting from an amended Regulation (EC) No 1107/2009, would steer European agriculture in line with the European Commission’s Competitive Compass.

“To be globally competitive, farmers today need a simple and time-efficient regulatory framework and affordable and effective plant protection tools, ensuring that farmers have the necessary conditions to compete with farmers around the world.

"Crucially, these conditions can be provided by fair and equal access to post-patent plant protection products."