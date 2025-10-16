'Firm commitments' to young people needed on future of farming

"Firm commitments" to young people on the future of farming in Ireland are needed, an opposition TD has said.

Sinn Féin's Martin Kenny told Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon that young people need to be assured they "will get assistance from the government" and "will be able to see a long-term viable future in farming".

"One of the biggest issues we hear about when we talk to farmers is what the future will hold and if future generations will take on farms," Deputy Kenny said.

"At the moment, 4.3% of farmers are aged under 35. The average age is 60 in Irish agriculture, so there is a clear problem here.

"It has often been the case that the people who take over the farm subsequently go off and get a job, work away from the farm for a while and then maybe come back in mid-life and take over the farm. That has been the tradition.

"The type of agriculture we are doing in this country now means this may no longer be the appropriate methodology to use.

"We need to get people into farming earlier so they can build a career and build up the farm from an earlier stage in their lives."

He said it must be ensured that the recommendations of the report of the Commission on Generational Renewal in Farming are implemented.

"In the past we had a legacy where young farmers were let down," Kenny added.

"We have had the 'forgotten farmers' and all that before. It still has not been fully dealt with.

"We need to ensure we do not create a situation where anything like this happens again."

Complex issue

Minister Martin Heydon said the programme for government prioritises "supporting intergenerational farm succession".

"A number of supports for generational renewal are currently available to farmers under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027," the minister said.

"These supports are complemented by a suite of strong national taxation measures and access to finance supports, as well as advisory and education and training supports.

"Farm succession is a complex issue and many different and competing factors are involved that impact farmers’ decisions."

He said the recent budget "takes the first steps" towards addressing the Commission on Generational Renewal recommendations, with a view to supporting the next generation of farmers.

"An implementation team has been established in my department and it will work on the recommendations of the commission," the minister said.

"While some recommendations are for consideration and progress in the context of the next CAP, others can be progressed in a shorter timeframe.

"I will continue to work on this area, including on other taxation measures that I am discussing with the Minister for Finance."