€7 million awarded to new EIP project on coastal arable habitats

Funding has been awarded for a new European Innovation Partnership (EIP) project for habitats on arable land in coastal environments.

The announcement was made by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon, and Minister of State for nature, heritage and biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan.

An operational group for the project, led by SECAD Partnership - a local development company in Co. Cork - has been approved to deliver the new EIP project, which is called ‘The Arable Coast Environment’ (ACE).

It will work on the theme of enhancing habitats for biodiversity in an arable environment, along the coast from south Co. Cork to Co. Wexford.

The funding of €7 million has been allocated to cover both administration costs and payments to participating farmers.

EIPs are local, collaborative projects that involve farmers testing environmental solutions and putting research into practice on their farms.

According to the government, the primary aims of the new ACE EIP are:

Identify and prioritise areas for action (hubs), based on proximity to hen harrier winter roost sites;

Work to secure the long-term conservation of hen harrier winter roosts sites, working with local landowners in the project area, exploring mechanisms for protecting roost sites;

Identify and implement results-based and other measures to deliver habitat benefits at scale and quality for hen harrier and its prey, farmland birds and small mammals;

Create or enhance existing linkages between farmers and local artisan producers and industry;

Provide the competent authorities with a comprehensive dataset, as well as outcomes and recommendations for upscaling measures.

Commenting on the new project, Minister Heydon said: "I am delighted to announce, together with my colleague Minister Christopher O’Sullivan, that the consortium led by SECAD have been approved to deliver this major new EIP project seeking to enhance habitats for biodiversity on arable farmland.

"The Arable Coast Environment EIP gives participating farmers a great opportunity to develop and implement new ways to support important farmland wildlife like the hen harrier, yellowhammer, skylark and chough," the minister added.

Minister O'Sullivan commented: "I commend farmers, landowners and local communities across Cork, Waterford, and Wexford coming together and joining forces to protect some of our most iconic birds.

"This project aims to share knowledge, manage habitats, and adopt practical measures, such as leaving winter stubbles and planting wild bird cover, to allow sustainable farming and thriving wildlife to go hand in hand.

"By focusing on a flagship species such as the hen harrier, co-benefits should be realised across a range of nature and environmental interests, while also supporting farmers, landowners, and local communities," Minister O'Sullivan added.