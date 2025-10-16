Escalation in TB expenditure 'nothing short of phenomenal' - TD

The "escalation" in expenditure for the TB programme over the last number of years has been "nothing short of phenomenal", according to Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Peter 'Chap' Cleere.

Latest figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show the total expenditure on the TB programme soared to €79.4 million by the end of quarter three (Q3) this year.

DAFM's latest National Bovine Tuberculosis Statistics also reveal a 21% increase in expenditure relating to the On Farm Market Valuation Scheme (OFMV) - the main compensation scheme available to farmers who experience a TB breakdown in their herd - by the end of Q3 this year.

Fit for purpose

Deputy Cleere told the Dáil this week that while the expenditure by the state on the TB programme is massive, "herd incidence rate is also massive".

"I acknowledge the additional €85 million that will go towards the initiative in 2026. It will enable the roll-out of the TB action plan," the deputy said.

"It is, however, imperative that while some of the extra funding is allocated to bovine TB management to tackle the disease, some of it should go to additional compensation schemes for farmers as the current scheme, with the values included in it, has outgrown its time.

"It is not financially acceptable or fit for purpose in the current economic environment."

Key drivers of disease

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon announced an increased allocation of €85 million for bovine TB in Budget 2026, providing a total budget of €157 million.

"This additional funding is vital in addressing the disease and I am confident that it will help to drive down bovine TB levels in the coming years," the minister said.

He said the new TB action plan looks to direct investment to the key drivers of the disease and to stop its spread.

"Compensation is absolutely critical so that farmers can continue with their livelihoods, but I must direct the new money to reducing or stamping out this disease," the minister said.

"We will see a spike in the first two years and a downward trend thereafter. That will allow me to free up money in the budget for other areas."