Driving sustainable, high-performance animal production for 40 years

In this first installment, we discuss how Groupe Roullier has delivered 40 years of sustainable, high performance animal production with tailored farmer solutions, innovation, and a team committed to breeders at the heart of operations.

The need for precision nutrition, targeted fertiliser and slurry application, and data-driven animal production has heightened in recent years due to tightening regulations and rising input costs.

In order to counteract these high costs of production and stringent environmental regulations, farmers have moved to producing in a cost-effective and sustainable manner whereby targeted applications and feeding is driving sustainable, high performance production.

Since 1985, Groupe Roullier has been aiding in this animal production, working with passion and expertise to help breeders meet the challenges of sustainable, high-performance animal production.

This year, Groupe Roullier celebrates four decades of driving innovation, building strong partnerships, and staying close to those who matter most. It is a milestone that reflects a legacy of growth and forward thinking.

Here in Ireland, Grassland Agro proudly carries that legacy forward, offering a wide range of Groupe Roullier products tailored to the needs of farmers across the island.

High performance animal production

In the 1980s, when agriculture was undergoing profound changes, Groupe Roullier identified a growing need for technical support to improve the quality of life of animals and optimise farm performance.

In 1985, Groupe Roullier set up its Animal Production department to provide innovative, customised solutions tailored to farmers' needs and local conditions.

Innovation has always been at the heart of the company's development as, over the decades, Groupe Roullier has developed unique expertise in animal nutrition.

By collaborating with researchers, institutes and agricultural partners, it has developed high value-added solutions.

These innovations - whether nutritional supplements, welfare enhancers, or adapted programmes - aim to reconcile economic performance with respect for the environment.

A team committed to breeders

The success of Groupe Roullier's livestock production business depends on the proximity and trust it has established with breeders.

Technical advisers are present on a daily basis to understand the needs of each operation, propose appropriate solutions, and support their implementation. This commitment is a fundamental pillar to the company's approach.

As the company celebrates 40 years of history, it remains focused on the future, stressing that the sustainability of animal production is at the heart of its concerns, and it will continue to innovate to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

These include: improving breeding techniques; reducing the environmental impact; and contributing to the resilience of the agricultural sector.

This year, the company would like to pay tribute to everyone who has contributed to its "wonderful adventure": its employees, partners and; of course, the breeders who put their trust in the company.

Groupe Roullier said: "Together, we have written a rich and inspiring history, and we are proud to continue moving forward hand in hand to build an ambitious future."

