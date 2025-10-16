Over 800 ACRES NPI claims submitted to DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has received 821 claims for Non-Productive Investments (NPIs) under the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The department is currently accepting claims in respect of the implementation of NPIs approved following the first two application windows.

NPIs are complementary environmental actions available to support ACRES Co-operation (CP) participants to enhance the sustainable management of their farms.

DAFM has also reminded farmers that applications may be submitted by ACRES advisers on behalf of participants in the ACRES CP approach for NPIs.

The deadline for submission of applications in this third NPI application window falls tomorrow (Friday, October 17, 2025).

In 2024, NPI applications were submitted on behalf of 4,800 ACRES farmers, which was an increase on the previous year.

Payments

Meanwhile, the latest data from DAFM shows that a total of almost €517.2 million had been paid by October 13 to ACRES participants.

Over €267.6 million is in respect of participation in the scheme in 2024, while over €249.5 million relates to participation in 2023.

Year Amount paid Percentage of participants paid 2023 €249.5m 99.6% 2024 Advance €228.2m 98.9% 2024 Balance €39.4m 97.5% Source: DAFM

More than 97% of all farmers are now fully paid in respect of their participation in the agri-environmental scheme in 2023 and 2024.

The department said that it is continuing to progress the contracts awaiting final payment in respect of 2023 and/or advance payment in respect of 2024, with those being the more complex cases.

Advance payments in respect of 2025 are scheduled to commence next month.

ACRES

DAFM also confirmed that over 93% of the ACRES scorecards issued for the 2025 scoring season have been submitted to date.

The department has followed up with advisers to submit outstanding scorecards as soon as possible.

The online portal for the completion of the Annual Declaration for the Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) action in respect of 2025 is also now open.

The declaration may be completed online by an ACRES adviser on behalf of their client(s) or by the participant themselves.

The LESS return must be completed on the portal by October 31, 2025.

DAFM added that the annual declaration for the conservation of rare breeds action may be completed for 2024 on the ACRES Rare Breeds online portal on the AgFood system.

All claims in respect of 2024 should be submitted as soon as possible and no later than November 15, 2025.