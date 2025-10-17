Met Éireann: Rain and showers set to make return over weekend

Met Éireann has said that the weekend will see a return to unsettled conditions with rain and gusty winds at times.

The forecast shows that today (Friday, October 17) will be another mainly dry and cloudy day, with some brighter spells. There will be some drizzle and mist in places.

Highest daytime temperatures of 12° to 16°C in light to moderate east or southeast breezes, freshening in the southwest and parts of the west.

Tonight will stay mostly cloudy and dry, apart from some patches of drizzle and mist. Rain will arrive in western and southwestern coastal areas around dawn.

Lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° in moderate, occasionally fresh, southeast winds.

Weekend

Saturday will be dull and breezy with rain gradually spreading northeastwards across the country through the day. The rain is expected to become heavier in the south and southwest later.

Highest temperatures of 12° to 15° in fresh and gusty southeast winds, stronger near coasts.

It will be wet and windy on Saturday night with heavy and persistent rain becoming widespread. Some spot flooding is likely in places.

Overnight temperatures of 10° to 13° in fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds, moderating and veering southwest in Munster and Connacht by morning.

On Sunday, heavy and persistent rain in the north and east initially, with further thundery falls and further spot flooding possible.

The rain will clear northeastwards during the morning with sunshine and showers following, some of those showers will be heavy.

Highest temperatures of 14° to 17° with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds at first, easing as the rain clears.

It will be clear with showers on Sunday night for many areas, but rain will push into the south and southwest, turning heavy at times.

Overnight lows of 7° to 10° in light to moderate variable winds, with some mist and fog patches forming.

Monday will bring a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures of 12° to 16° in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Tuesday is forecast to be a bright day with sunshine and some well scattered showers.

The current indications suggest that the weather will remain unsettled into the middle of next week with temperatures decreasing.

Met Éireann said that rainfall amounts will be well above average for the next week, with highest accumulations expected in the west and southwest.

During the coming week, daytime temperatures are expected to be around 11° to 14°.

Drying and spraying opportunities will be limited from Saturday onwards due to the unsettled weather.

Poorly drained soils remain saturated, soil moisture deficits (SMDs) for other soils range from 5mm to 10mm.

Moderately or poorly drained soils may become waterlogged over the coming days with rain forecast.