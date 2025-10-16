TD calls for 'Save our Shannon' to be on flood working group

A TD has called for the Save our Shannon Organisation to be given a seat on the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Coordination Working Group.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan said that while the group brings together several state agencies, there is currently no representation for affected landowners.

The working group was established in 2016 following severe flooding that impacted the River Shannon Basin, to better coordinate the efforts of the relevant state agencies operating in the region.

The group is chaired by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Kevin 'Boxer' Moran.

"While the group brings together a range of state agencies, no one currently represents the landowners who are living with the devastating consequences of flooding year after year," Dolan said.

"The men and women who live and work along the Shannon know this better than anyone, and they are the ones suffering the most.

"Their farms, homes and livelihoods are being destroyed by recurring floods, yet they have no seat at the table where the key decisions are being made."

Dolan said that flooding has already begun in parts of the region, with water levels rising and farmland "once again" under water.

"Families are facing immense hardship. Fields are submerged, livestock is at risk and livelihoods are being washed away," the Fianna Fáil TD said.

"These communities have been patient for too long. They deserve to be heard and to have a real say in the solutions being developed," he added.

Dolan said that he has written to Minister Moran asking him to give the Save Our Shannon Organisation representation within the Shannon Flood Risk Working Group.

He said this will allow "local experience and practical insight" to directly inform the state's flood management strategy.

Related Stories

"We need people who are living this reality every day at the table. Without their voice, the response will never truly meet the needs of those most affected."

According to the TD, the situation is becoming critical, with flooding already impacting several communities along the Shannon corridor.

"This is an emergency situation for many landowners. We cannot wait for more reviews or reports.

"Urgent action is needed now to support affected families and to put long-term flood prevention measures in place," Dolan added.