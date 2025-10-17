Trade union warns of potential strike action at ABP plant in NI

Unite trade union today (Friday, October 17) warned that workers at ABP's Craigavon plant in Northern Ireland may take strike action later this month.

According to Unite - which represents 150 meat packers, trimmers, distribution, kill line, and boning workers at the plant - staff have voted to take strike action following a ballot.

The union said it is seeking a cost-of-living pay increase for its members who are paid a piece.

ABP Food Group, which is privately owned, is one of Europe’s largest food processors, and works with a network of over 45,000 farmers.

It has been in business since 1954 and currently employs an estimated 14,000 people across nine countries.

Unite confirmed that management at ABP's Craigavon plant have received notice of the "planned all out strike action by workers which will commence from 00.01am on Monday, October 27".

Union

According to the union, it is seeking "a fair pay increase for its members who are paid a piece rate".

Unite added: "Management’s offer of 3% with a one-off cash payment of £100 and 3% from April 2026, would amount to a real terms pay cut.

"The strike will see shortages in beef and lamb on the shelves of many supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Aldi".

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham, said that ABP’s success had "been built by workers".

Graham believes the company "can well afford to pay a decent pay increase but instead is choosing to squeeze our members’ living standards to maximise profits".

According to the trade union's regional officer, Sean Smyth, any strike action "will inevitably cause severe disruption at ABP".

“If ABP management wants to avoid severe disruption of their Craigavon plant, they need to return to the negotiating table and agree a fair deal for members," Smyth said.

Agriland has contacted ABP for comment.