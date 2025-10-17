Lindner switches to FPT for latest 175hp four-wheel steering model

Despite being a range of tractors that were developed primarily for the Alpine market, Lindner as a brand is occasionally found in Ireland.

The appeal of the brand is limited to those who appreciate the features the Alpine focus brings.

The company has never competed in the power stakes, instead focusing on utility.

Even so, Lindner cannot ignore the trend towards more powerful tractors and in response has produced a 175hp model called the Lintrac 160.

The outstanding feature of the company's tractor range is that they have four-wheel steering, and the 160 is no exception.

Loader specialist

The rear wheels of the Lintrac 160 will rotate up to an angle of 20°, reducing the overall turning circle to 8.5m or just under 28ft.

Lindner have always been compact tractors and the Lintrac 160 packs 175hp into 4.6m

This is a bonus when it comes to loader work, and to further increase the suitability of the tractor for this task, the ZF transmission - developed in conjunction with Lindner for this tractor - has a mode for loader work.

The company notes that its four-wheel steering is integrated into the loader mode and dynamically adapts to the situation, giving tight turning circles when manoeuvring or stable travel to the unloading point.

Lindner swaps brands

This is the sort of development that may be expected of an evolving tractor type, but one big change is the engine supplier.

Lindner tractors have relied upon Perkins to supply their engines for over 50 years

Linder was an engine manufacturer itself up until the late 1960s, but then it switched to Perkins and has remained loyal ever since with the other models in the series still being fitted with the marque.

For the Lintrac 160 however, the company has turned to FPT, which provides a four cylinder 4.5L engine of 129kW or 175hp, a compact engine for a compact tractor.

The new model comes with 1,000rpm front power take-off (PTO) option and a 120L/min hydraulic pump capacity

This might mark a significant milestone for the family-owned company as Perkins are able to offer an engine of similar power in its 1200 series, but no doubt Lindner considered all options.

The new model has already been launched at a factory open day, with its next public airing being Agritechnica in November.