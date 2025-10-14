RSA urges motorists to 'get winter ready'

With colder, wetter weather on the way, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is reminding drivers that "keeping vehicles roadworthy is vital for safety".

The chief operations officer at the RSA, Brendan Walsh commented: "Winter poses additional risks on Irish roads, and poorly maintained vehicles can be more susceptible to breakdowns or collisions in challenging conditions.

"We are urging all motorists across Ireland to prepare their vehicles and carry out regular car maintenance checks; this includes checking tyres and lights regularly, keeping fluids topped up and windows clean for optimum visibility, and ensuring you book in your yearly vehicle service."

This year will mark the 25th anniversary of the RSA starting National Car Tests (NCTs).

Approximately 26 million full tests have been completed over that time, with 2024's total of 1.7 million tests being the highest recorded in the service's history.

NCT

Walsh noted that test volumes for the NCT have remained strong and consistent so far this year, attributing this demand and also failure rates to the country's "ageing vehicle fleet", with the average age of Irish cars standing around 9.9 years.

He explained: "Pass rates vary subject to a vehicles age, mileage, and road conditions in a locality; for instance, cars near coastal areas may have higher corrosion-related failure rates, and older or high-mileage vehicles typically have lower pass rates.

"Over 80% of four-year-old cars pass on first inspection, while vehicles 10 years or older see pass rates fall below 40%."

Walsh added that "cars over 10 years require annual testing and are more prone to defects".

According to the RSA, the most common reasons why cars fail the NCT include worn tyres, faulty brake lines, and inadequate seatbelt and exhaust system conditions, as well as a defective suspensions.

The RSA advised that many of the issues that lead to NCT failures can be prevented with regular servicing.

It has also encouraged vehicle owners to allow plenty of time to book their NCT and take advantage of its system where cars may be tested up to 90 days in advance of the test due date without affecting the expiry date of the certificate issued.