Agriland launches series on 'Efficient animal production' with Grassland Agro

Grassland Agro specialises in soil, plant, and animal nutrition and the company source, produce, and sell a complete range of conventional commodity fertilisers, along with the most comprehensive range of speciality fertilisers and soil conditioning products.

The company was formed in 2013 when the already well-established Grassland Fertiliser, part of the Freshgrass Group merged with Timac Agro Ireland, a subsidiary of Groupe Roullier.

For the last 40 years, since 1985, Groupe Roullier has been aiding in this animal production, working with passion and expertise to help breeders meet the challenges of sustainable, high-performance animal production.

Efficient Animal Production series

Over the course of the next four weeks, Agriland and Grassland Agro will delve into what is driving sustainable and cost-effective production on farms.

The series will highlight how healthy soils and soil structure is the foundation of grass-fed and high-quality nutrition systems in Ireland to aid in a sustainable animal performance.

The series will also explore how targeted nutrition through quality minerals can bolster animal health, welfare, and production while ensuring hygiene for stock is at the forefront.

Week 1: Discussing 40 years of sustainable, high performance animal production with tailored farmer solutions, innovation, and a team committed to breeders at the heart of operations.

Week 2: Exploring soil health and how soil structure can aid in animal performance in a cost-effective manner and improve the herd's fertility.

Week 3: Looking at how Grassland Agro's high-performance mineral block solution combined with a digestive aid called Calseagrit Iotech is aiding in animal health and performance and how Actisan 360, a mineral and organic based powder, improves hygiene by absorbing moisture, neutralising odours, and binding ammonia.

Week 4: Featuring dairy farmer, Owen Cleary from Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary on how the Grassland Agro mineral block range is boosting his livestock's potential, protecting his animals against disorders or diseases, and improving farm production.

Grassland Agro

Grassland Agro has three key strands to its business which is: the speciality; dairy hygiene; and its commodities.

In terms of speciality, the company provides the most comprehensive range of speciality fertilisers and soil conditioning products.

In addition, Grassland Agro sells a full range of animal mineral blocks as well as biostimulants, with over 40 specialist advisers on the ground in order for the business to flourish each year.

The company also has an expert team of dairy hygiene specialists covering all areas of the country. These specialists have many years combined experience dealing with on-farm issues such as somatic cell count (SCC), TBC, thermodurics, lameness, TCMs and chlorates.

It also has four industrial fertiliser plants based in Limerick, Cork, Slane and Wexford, from where it distributes a full range of products throughout Ireland, including a complete range of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium fertilisers and trace element fertilisers.