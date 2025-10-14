Push is on to complete maincrop potato harvest over coming days

The threat of rain over the coming weekend is encouraging farmers to complete the maincrop potato harvest as a matter of priority.

Currently, ground conditions remain good and field work can continue uninterrupted.

Adding to the impetus of the potato harvest is the fact that most other crops – including maize and beet – have been lifted by this stage, to all intents and purposes.

Meanwhile, potato growers are reporting that maincrop yields are down somewhat on 2024 levels.

This has been attributed to the drought conditions that impacted on crops during the months of May, June, and July.

Yields of crops that were not irrigated, especially in the north-east of the country, are reported to be back on last year.

Quality

However, quality issues, specifically relating to bruising that were reported some weeks ago, seem to be abating.

Growers believe a combination of the heavy rains that preceded Storm Amy and re-calibrating their harvesting machinery helped them address this issue successfully.

In some areas, it is reported that rejection levels on early planted material are higher than expected, with cracking issues prominent.

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) is confirming that consumption and sales, particularly for packing quality potatoes continues to improve.

Overall consumption has been steady for the past few weeks, which has improved trade.

Across Europe, lifting progress on processing varieties is around 40-50%, with irrigation before lifting still taking place in the driest areas of the continent.

Potato markets

European market conditions remain unchanged, according to the IFA, with significant volumes of potatoes being diverted into anerobic digestion systems and stock feed.

In the meantime, some contracts are delayed and rejection rates appear to be on the increase. There is no interest in free buy from buyers, the IFA said.

Lifting progress for consumption potatoes is more advanced, with suggestions of around 70% in France. Markets are relying almost totally on contracts, according to the IFA.

Further afield, however, a potato shortage is the key issue facing growers and consumers.

Australia has been being hit with a potato shortage, with growers having experienced what they say has been one of the toughest seasons in a decade.

Extreme weather is affecting crop yields and creating widespread shortages in South Australia, which grows about 80% of the nation’s potatoes. It has led to a reduced supply on supermarket shelves.

Parts of South Australia saw some of the lowest rainfall on record between January 1 and September 30 this year.