Women in agri 'winter webinar series' kicks off this week

A 'winter webinar series' for women in agriculture begins this week.

The webinars are being hosted by the Women in Agriculture Working Group.

This group was established to oversee implementation of the National Women in Agriculture Action Plan, launched by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) in 2024.

These events aim to increase knowledge and awareness around topics identified by women active in the sector via a recent online survey by the department.

The webinar schedule and topics are:

October 16: Understanding DAFM schemes;

October 30: Access to finance;

November 13: Agri-taxation;

November 27: Succession planning;

December 11: Social protection and Fair Deal.

The webinars are being hosted in association with the Women in Agriculture Stakeholder Group, Dairy Women Ireland, Waterford Oysters, Pro Silva, and Dr. Kirstie McAdoo.

Registration details for the webinars can be found on Gov.ie.

Booklet

Over the summer, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon launched the Spotlight on Female-Led Sustainability booklet.

The booklet was produced as part of the Women in Agriculture Action Plan, which seeks to promote the role of women in improved social, environmental and economic sustainability for the sector.

Related Stories

The booklet profiles twelve female farmers, fishers, foresters, and food producers innovating in sustainability.

According to the DAFM, increasing the visibility of women’s contribution to sustainability across the sector provides positive female role models to inspire other women and young girls.

Minister Heydon said that the "importance of gender balance to the long-term sustainable future of the sector is widely recognised".

"It is important that we continue to build on the progress of the Women in Agriculture Action Plan," he added.