Zetor 6211 top prize in Glinsk draw

A vintage Zetor 6211 tractor is the coveted top prize in a fundraising draw being held to raise money for the Glinsk community fund in Co. Galway.

"We searched high and low across the country to find a tractor in such superb condition and this beauty truly stands out," the organisers said.

"The Zetor 6211 was the backbone of the farming community in the '80s and '90s and with its spacious cab, you could practically bring the whole family along for the ride," they said.

"This iconic machine is sure to be highly sought after and tickets for the draw are expected to sell out fast. Not into tractors?

"No problem, the winner can choose €10,000 in cash instead. More prizes will be provided by businesses locally and further afield."

The launch night for the fundraiser will take place tonight, (Saturday, October 18) at Glencastle lounge, Glinsk. Doors open at 8.00pm, with music from Emma Donohue from 8.30pm. An eagerly awaited auction will be at 10.30pm.

One guest on the night will win a hotel voucher as a free door prize, just for showing up,the organisers said.

Independent TD, Michael Fitzmaurice, who is from the thriving 200-house village, said that the different organisations in the area have come together to provide better infrastructure in the area in a 'bottoms up' approach.

They include the Tidy Towns committee, the GAA, the LGFA, the community council, the local creche, school and clubs.

"With future generations in mind, a whole range of improvement works, supported by ECC Timber, PJ Fahy and other sponsors, have been carried out.

"We started the voluntary work during Covid. 600m of footpaths were required to join our village up to our school community centre and our creche for active travel," Deputy Fitzmaurice said.

"Farmers in the area worked with us and gave us ground. Then we put a walkway of 1km around our pitch with the help of Leader funding and money raised in the commmunity and wider area.

"We also finished a complete flood lit pitch and installed a gym for people of all ages, with the help of Daryl Fahy.

"We then provided a playground with the most up to date equipment for children with disabilities to facilitate inclusion," he said.

"We are working on a 2ac carpark, due to be completed by the end of November. We are also in the process of providing an astro turf pitch for young people. We have put in a new treatment plant for our creche and the community centre. As the creche is getting bigger, we will have to look at building a new community centre to facilitate this," the TD added.

"That is why we are back on the road again, to try and raise funds to go along with grants. A suggestion was made that we should source a Zetor tractor. This was reconditioned by two local mechanics," Deputy Fitzmaurice said.

The draw will take place on December 28 and there will be a tractor run on that day. Members of the organising comittee will be travelling to marts and other events in a bid to sell as many tickets as possible.

"We want all children, not just those in our area, to use the facilities so that they have the same start in life as in any other part of the country. A great community effort has pulled it all together. Our slogan is 'Buy a Zetor and you will never forget her," said Deputy Fitzmaurice.