DAFM issues update on live cattle trade through France

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed that the live Irish cattle trade can continue through France once it complies with new requirements.

The French Minister of Agriculture yesterday (Friday, October 17) announced that a ban on all cattle leaving mainland France is set to be introduced to prevent Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) from spreading.

Minister Annie Genevard said the new "emergency brake" measures will come into effect today and remain in place until November 4.

It had been feared that the export ban could have a serious knock on effect for the live cattle export trade from Ireland.

DAFM

French authorities informed DAFM yesterday afternoon that due to the outbreaks of LSD in the south of France, certain control posts have been temporarily suspended starting today.

"In relation to the intracommunity movement of cattle from Ireland to other EU member states, the French authorities have also advised that in principle, that transits of cattle via France remain authorised, provided that no unloading takes place in the protection or surveillance zones," a DAFM spokesperson told Agriland.

"Identification details of the affected premises, and maps of the restricted zones, have been communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

"These restrictions will last until at least Tuesday, November 4, 2025, and possibly longer.

"Live trade may currently continue through France once it complies with these new French requirements," the spokesperson added.