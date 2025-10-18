How are GB deadweight prices holding up?

Latest indicators suggest that the GB all-prime deadweight cattle price lifted slightly by mid October.

According to the Agriculture and Horticulture Board (AHDB) growth in steers and heifers counteracted a small fall in the overall young bull price in GB.

Latest deadweight prices for week ending October 11 suggest a week on week increase in the overall steer and heifer prices, of 1p/kg and 2p/kg.

AHDB highlighted that this helped to offset a "slight fall" in the overall young bull price of 1p/kg in the week ending October 11.

"The all-prime average GB deadweight cattle price was 644p/kg for the week, marking the fourth week in a row of steady increases in the measure," it stated.

GB slaughter numbers

According to AHDB GB estimated slaughter numbers hit 32,600 prime animals for the week ending October 11 - with increased throughputs across all categories compared to the previous week.

"We also saw the overall GB deadweight cow price rise in the week ending 11 October, up 3p on the week to sit at 515p/kg.

"This price remains at a record high for this time of year at over £2/kg higher than the five-year average," it outlined.

Meanwhile cow throughput also grew in the week ending October 11, with estimated slaughter totalling 11,000 head, up 11% on the week prior.

According to AHDB this represents the second highest weekly cow throughput of 2025.

AHDB

Previously AHDB analysis detailed that in the first half of 2025 1.02 million head of prime cattle were slaughtered - that was 3% fewer than the same period of 2024.

It saw the "greatest decline in steer slaughter" which was down 5% or 27,000 head, in the first half of this year compared to 2024.

As a result AHDB had revised down its forecasts for 2025.

"We expect prime cattle slaughter will total 2.03 million head for the full year of 2025, a 4% reduction on 2024 levels.

"Compared to 2023, prime cattle slaughter is forecast to be relatively stable overall," it stated.

United Kingdom monthly numbers of livestock slaughtered (Thousand head) Source: Defra

Separately according to the Department of Environment, Food and and Rural Affairs (Defra) UK prime cattle - steers, heifers and young bulls - slaughterings in September 2025 were down 3% on September 2024 at 170,000 head.