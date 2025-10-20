Farming for Water EIP to be expanded with funding boost

€42 million has been allocated to key targeted water quality initiatives in 2026, including the Farming for Water European Innovation Partnership (EIP).

The funding is being made available under the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage's water quality capital programme for 2026.

According to the department, this represents a fourfold increase year-on-year in the allocation to key, targeted initiatives to address water quality.

The funding will be used to scale up and enhance targeted initiatives in both rural and urban settings.

This includes the the Farming for Water EIP; urban nature based solution projects to manage surface water drainage and the barrier mitigation programme to improve river habitats for fish, such as impassable weirs and dams.

Farming for Water

Part of the funding will be used to expand the Farming for Water EIP in which over 4,300 farmers are currently participating.

The pilot project was launched in March 2024 to address losses of phosphorus, nitrogen, sediment and, where relevant, pesticides to water from agricultural lands.

The project is managed by Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) in partnership with Teagasc and Dairy Industry Ireland (DII).

The project works directly with farmers, advising and funding measures to lead to water quality improvement.

Funding under the Farming for Water EIP is directed to farms in 'Priority Areas for Action'.

Over 40 measures are included in the project such as the creation of riparian buffer zones, hedge and tree planting and fencing along river areas for farms.

According to the department, the additional allocation for 2026 will "further support and strengthen this highly important water protection action".

Funding

The National Barrier Mitigation Programme which is being delivered in conjunction with Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) will be invested in.

This programme will increase the habitat available for migratory fish and restore natural sediment processes in rivers that provide important habitats for a range of native species.

Since 2024 there have been 14 barriers fully mitigated and there are currently 27 barrier mitigations active.

Funding will also be allocated to support a wide range of ongoing capital investment in water protection initiatives operated by the local authorities, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and directly by the department.

Water quality

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne said the projects being funded complement significant additional investment in water services infrastructure projects being delivered by Uisce Éireann.

He said the investment reflects the government's "ambitions for clean, healthy waters and acknowledges the good work already underway through programmes".

"I want to accelerate the progress being made through these programmes to improve water quality.

"This funding will be a valuable support to bolster the targeted measures being put into action by local authorities and through direct action with landowners involved in the Farming for Water EIP," he said.