Weather to remain mixed and changeable but turning colder

The weather this week will remain mixed and changeable, and it will also turn colder, according to Met Éireann.

It will be rather cloudy in many areas to begin today (Monday, October 20) with some rain or showers, as well as some mist and fog patches. Occasional heavy bursts are possible as showers linger in the east.

Elsewhere, sunny spells will develop, with further cloud and showers moving in from the Atlantic again later. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 15° in light to moderate northerly winds, backing westerly by evening.

Some clear spells are likely tonight in parts of the south, but it will be rather cloudy in general with occasional rain or showers feeding in from the Atlantic.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 8° to 11° in moderate westerly winds, fresher near some western and northwest coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 21) will be quite cloudy to begin, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some brighter spells will develop during the day along with some showers.

Highest temperatures will be 11° to 14° in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds, easing in the evening.

It is set to be largely dry with long clear spells on Tuesday night, apart from isolated coastal showers in the west and north.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 3° to 8° with light to moderate westerly winds, backing light southwest or variable overnight. Patchy mist and fog are likely also.

Met Éireann said there is some uncertainty in the detail at the moment for Wednesday (October 22) and Thursday (October 23).

Current indications suggest Wednesday will be mainly dry and bright at first with hazy sunshine and just a few showers, mainly in the west and north.

Cloud will increase from the south and west through the day with outbreaks of heavy rain developing, reaching eastern and northern parts in the early night. Highest temperatures should be in the region of 11° to 14°.

Rain on Wednesday night will gradually clear to showery conditions on Thursday with sunny spells as it turns colder. It is likely to be quite windy on Thursday, with blustery west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures should be around 9° to 11°.

Blustery west to northwest winds will continue to feed down showery conditions for Friday (October 24) with some rain or hail showers but sunny spells too. Highest temperatures are expected to be 9° to 12°.

According to Met Éireann, the colder trend is set to continue into the weekend.