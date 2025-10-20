Sligo County Council to conduct farm inspections in river catchments

Sligo County Council has notified landowners and farmers within certain river catchment areas of upcoming agricultural inspections.

The inspections will focus on the Mad and Moy River Catchment Areas, along with the Drumcliff River Catchment Area.

The local authority said that these inspections are "an integral part" of the National Agricultural Inspections Programme (NAIP).

The NAIP is part of the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) oversight role under the Fifth Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) and the Water Action Plan 2024.

Inspections

Sligo County Council said that the river catchments have been identified under the Water Action Plan 2024 for these inspections "due to consistent monitoring revealing a moderate water quality status" within the catchments.

The council added that "detailed analysis has identified agriculture as a significant pressure contributing to the decline in water quality" in these areas.

The primary objective of these inspections is to assess compliance with the European Union (Good Agricultural Practice for Protection of Waters) Regulations 2022 within the Drumcliff River catchment.

Sligo County Council said the inspections aim to:

Identify areas where agricultural activities may be contributing to water quality issues;

Work collaboratively with farmers to implement best practices that protect and improve water quality;

Ensure compliance with relevant environmental regulations;

Gather data to inform future water management strategies for the catchment.

Authorised personnel from Sligo County Council, acting under the NAIP, will be conducting farm visits throughout the river catchment areas in the coming weeks and months.

The council said it will "endeavour to provide reasonable notice" of inspections where possible.

The local authority added that it appreciates the co-operation of all landowners and farmers "in this vital effort to protect and improve the water quality".