Grocery price inflation at its highest level since December 2023

Grocery price inflation is now at its highest level since December 2023, standing at 6.5%, according to new figures published today (Monday, October 20).

This comes as Irish shoppers are getting ready for a "golden period of spending" as Halloween and the festive season approach, according to Worldpanel by Numerator.

The latest take-home grocery sales in Ireland rose by 6.1% in the four weeks to October 5, indicating that shoppers are back in the swing of work and school routines.

During October, shoppers spent an additional €67.6 million on groceries, picking up more volume per trip, up 1.8% compared to last year.

Irish grocery inflation at 6.5% is an increase from 6.3% during the last 12-week inflation period.

Economic uncertainty

Emer Healy, business development director at Worldpanel by Numerator, said that a busy time for shoppers is ahead in the coming weeks.

"But, with the latest budget for 2026 being announced against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, there will be more pressure on shoppers and it may have an impact on their discretionary spending," Healy said.

"The end of one-off payments such as the energy credit and double child benefit, along with rising fuel and other household costs, will put extra pressure on many families, especially as tax bands remain unchanged and some credits are no longer available.

“With Christmas fast approaching and many starting their shopping early to help spread the cost, households will be looking to balance multiple considerations when deciding what groceries to buy and where.

"With prices still rising, cost is naturally a top priority and will continue to be as we step into 2026.”

Spending on promotional offers has climbed to 21.9% value share in the market, the highest level seen since this June, as shoppers look for ways to stretch their budgets, according to the data.

Promotional activity typically intensifies in the lead-up to the festive season, so this trend is likely to persist into December.

Healy added: “Shoppers are increasingly relying on promotions to offset rising costs, resulting in an additional €71.5 million spent compared to the same period last year.

"As budgets tighten, it will be interesting to see how this will affect shoppers’ spending habits and the contents of their shopping baskets.”

Dunnes holds 24.4% market share, followed by Tesco with 23.7%.

SuperValu holds 19.2% of the market, while Lidl holds 14.1% and Aldi holds 11.4%.