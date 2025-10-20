UK: Son of former professional soccer player dies in tractor collision

The 21-year-old son of a former professional soccer player has died in a tractor collision in the Cotswolds region of England.

Gloucestershire police said that emergency services were called at around 2:30p.m on Thursday of last week (October 16) with a report of a collision involving a tractor on the A417 road in Witcombe, Gloucester.

The driver of the tractor, 21-year-old Harley Pearce from Marlborough in Wiltshire, died at the scene, police said.

The deceased is understood to be the son of Stuart Pearce, a former professional soccer player who played for a number of notable clubs including Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, West Ham United and Manchester City.

Gloucestershire police said that Harley Pearce's family described him as "a golden boy with an infectious smile".

Source: Gloucestershire Constabulary

The police posted a tribute to Harley - who was involved in the farming sector - from his family on its website, which said: "Our family is truly shocked and utterly heartbroken at the loss of our cherished son and devoted brother, Harley.

"He was a golden boy with an infectious smile, and this shocking tragedy will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him," the family statement added.

"We are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry."

Gloucestershire police said that the family of Harley Pearce has asked that their privacy be respected at this time.

The investigating police officers are currently appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Harley's father, Stuart Pearce, played 78 games for England between 1987 and 1999, playing in the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European Championships, the latter of which was held in England.

Following his playing career he became a manager, and took charge of Manchester City and Nottingham Forest (spending two spells at the latter club), and briefly served as manager of the England national team in a caretaker capacity.