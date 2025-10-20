Healy-Rae wants horticulture sector to 'grow and flourish'

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Michael Healy-Rae said he wants to the Irish horticulture sector to "grow and flourish".

The minister made the comments in response to a recent parliamentary question from Dublin Fingal West TD Robert O'Donoghue.

The Labour Party TD asked if the minister would introduce a dedicated funding stream or expand grant supports for domestic fruit and vegetable growers, due to Ireland's "heavy reliance on imports in these sectors".

Deputy O'Donoghue added that this is "a situation that is unsustainable in the long term".

He also asked the minister what measures were being taken to strengthen local horticultural production and national food security.

Horticulture

Minister Healy-Rae said the National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027 provides "a road map for the horticulture industry to ensure the future economic, social and environmental sustainability of this crucial sector".

"The strategy sets down a clear vision to grow a more profitable, value-added sector, driven by innovation and sustainability and provides a road map for the sector to achieve this potential," he said.

The minister added that the government has provided "significant supports to the Irish horticulture industry, including fruit and vegetable growers, through a range of initiatives".

He highlighted the Scheme of Investment Aid for the Development of the Commercial Horticulture Sector, which provides grant aid for capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

Minister Michael Healy-Rae

He also pointed to the Scheme of Investment Aid for Innovation and Diversification in Horticulture and the Scheme of Investment Aid for Innovation and Diversification in Horticulture.

Minister Healy-Rae added that fruit and vegetable growers are eligible for supports under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan (CSP).

"Growers can avail of significant financial supports across a range of measures including on farm investments under the EU-funded Producer Organisation Scheme for Fruit and Vegetables.

"Fruit and vegetable growers may also be eligible to apply for support under the CSP, including the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme 3 (TAMS 3), Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS), Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

"I recently secured €8.8 million for horticulture in Budget 2026, which recognises the continued government support for the development of this important sector.

"I am committed to seeing this sector, grow and flourish in the years ahead and my department is working collaboratively with stakeholders to progress all key strategic actions in the National Strategy for Horticulture," he added.