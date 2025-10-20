Court: Judge tells Asba Meats to 'very carefully consider its future'

By Gordon Deegan

A solicitor for Shannon-based Halal meat operator, Asba Meats, has told a court that he is confident that issues relating to the receivership of the company will be resolved.

At Ennis District Court, solicitor, Colum Doherty made his comment as he requested more time to deal with an outstanding debt owed by Asba Meats Ltd to Town & Country Meats Ltd.

Doherty said that a receiver has been appointed to Asba Meats and he said: “I am working with the director of Asba Meats and I am confident that matters can be resolved.”

But Judge Alec Gabbett asked Doherty: "Where are you going to find the money?

"You can’t magic it up.”

In the Town & Country Meats case, the firm obtained an order in the circuit court on June 4, 2024 to allow the company to recover €16,181 from Asba Meats along with €750 in costs and expenses.

The owner of Asba Meats Ltd, Tarequr Rahman Khan was in court to hear his solicitor, Doherty express confidence that the receivership issue will be resolved.

Court

On hearing that a receiver has been appointed, Judge Alec Gabbett said: “On the last day in court, I said this had all the hallmarks of the wheels coming off the wagon and I told that the wheels are being put on the wagon.

"It now seems that the wheels are off the wagon. I wasn’t wrong.”

Doherty said that a receiver to Asba Meats was appointed by Tuffy Financial Services which he said is a firm that provided financial support to Asba Meats.

Asked how much the debt is, Mr Doherty replied “Three hundred and thirty something thousand.”

Judge Gabbett said to Doherty “are you saying that the appointment of the receivership will be reversed once the monies are paid?”

In reply, Doherty said: “And I am hoping that will be the position.”

He said: “On my instructions I am dealing with the fall out of the receivership and I am confident that I will be able to deal with it.”

Judge Gabbett said: “This is a business that is trading using other people as its bank.

"It owes debts and it is using them as their bank.”

“It strikes me that things are not going particularly well for the company and maybe now is the time to pull the parachute chord and get out of the aircraft safely without all sorts of other agencies getting involved.”

He said: “The tune I am being played doesn’t play well in my ear and is causing me significant discomfort.

"The director is in court today and should be listening very carefully to what I am saying.”

Judge Gabbett said that Asba Meats needs “to sit down with its accountants and very carefully consider its future”.

Solicitor for Town and Country Meats, Stiofán Fitzpatrick told the court: “My concern is that everyone higher up the chain will be looked after.”

Fitzpatrick said: “My point would be that it is all about feeding dogs here and he is feeding the biggest dog here at the moment while the rest of us are being left starve and he can’t pick and choose.”

Fitzpatrick said that the turnover of Asba Meats is significant.

Judge Gabbett said that he would adjourn the Town & Country Meats to Ennis District Court to October 24 and wanted cash from Asba Meats on that date.

Doherty said that “I may be here on that date looking for extra time to deal with issues around the receivership and I can address your concerns on that date”.

He said: “If I can deal with the receivership matters well then I can deal with Mr Fitzpatrick.”