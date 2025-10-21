Bord Bia appoints Sinéad Kennedy as new China manager

Bord Bia has today (Tuesday, October 21) announced the appointment of Sinéad Kennedy as its new China manager.

Sinéad, a native of Cahir, Co. Tipperary, will join Bord Bia’s Global Business Development team in Shanghai.

She will lead a team of five and oversee the implementation of Bord Bia’s strategy for dairy, seafood, drinks, prepared consumer foods, and meat exports in the Chinese market.

Sinéad spent six years in Singapore prior to this appointment. Before joining Bord Bia, she worked as sales manager for Asia at consolidation and brand management company, Premier Brands International.

Prior to this, she worked as key account manager for Asia at the vertical farming start-up Unfold.

Sinéad's predecessor, Conor O’Sullivan, was recently appointed Bord Bia UK manager, leading the Irish Food Board's London team.

Bord Bia

Next week, Sinéad will welcome an Irish agri-food trade mission to China, led by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Timmy Dooley.

Fiona O’Shaughnessy, Bord Bia’s global business development director for Africa, Asia and the Middle East, welcomed the new appointment.

She said: "Sinéad brings a strong track record in market development and strategic insight, having worked most recently as Bord Bia Market Specialist for Meat and Seafood in Southeast Asia.

"Her experience and deep understanding of customer needs will be invaluable as Bord Bia continues to strengthen Ireland’s position in China — a priority market for our agri-food exports.

"It’s a busy and exciting start to her new role, as Sinéad prepares to welcome next week’s Irish agri-food trade mission to China, where she will play a key role in supporting Irish companies and deepening engagement with Chinese partners," O’Shaughnessy added.

China

Sinéad Kennedy said that she is "excited to help Irish food and drink companies exporting to China to realise future growth opportunities".

"Ireland is in a strong position to compete and supply China’s evolving consumer requirements.

"I’m looking forward to focusing on dairy proteins, high-value seafood, and segments of the meat and alcohol categories where demand continues to grow and Irish producers can add real value and variety for Chinese buyers," she said.

In 2024, Irish food and drink exports to Greater China (Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau) were valued at €576.5 million, primarily driven by dairy and pigmeat exports.