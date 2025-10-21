Gardaí investigating theft of farming materials in Co. Cavan

An Garda Síochána in Co. Cavan are currently investigating the suspected theft of farming materials, such as "sheep wire, barbed wire, and fencing posts."

The theft of the farming materials is believed to have occurred at Barran, Blacklion in Co. Cavan between Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19.

In a social media post, An Garda Síochána Cavan/Monaghan division said that the stolen property has a "considerate monetary value".

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or individuals with information of the theft to contact stations in Blacklion or Cavan.

An Garda Síochána

Separately, gardaí have recently warned motorists to take care on rural roads during deer rutting season.

An Garda Síochána Donegal made an announcement on social media to advise all road users to be mindful and watch out for deer on the road.

The post said: "The deer rutting or breeding season peaks during the month of October and is controlled by the length of the day.

"Deer can pose a danger to road users at this time due to their unpredictable nature; take extra care when driving, especially at dusk and at dawn."

Deer rutting

Meanwhile in Laois and Offaly, An Garda Síochána have noted that deer-related incidents are being commonly reported on the following roads:

Abbeyleix along the N77;

Clonaslee and Kinnitty along the R422;

Near Tullamore Golf Club along the R421;

Mountmellick to Emo Road (between Carn Bridge and The Kennels Cross);

Back road to Portarlington at Woodbrook;

Emo Court and surrounding rural roads.

Road users are being advised by gardaí to reduce speed in known deer-crossing areas or where warning signs are in place.

Motorists should also be prepared and ensure that they are always in a position to stop suddenly should they encounter deer on the road.

Gardaí recommend to motorists to dip their headlights if they meet deer on the road, as full beams may cause the animals to freeze.

Anyone who is involved in or witnesses a road traffic collision involving deer should contact gardaí immediately.