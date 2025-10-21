Oireachtas agri committee to hear from those concerned about AD developments

The Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and Food will this week continue discussions on anaerobic digestion (AD).

The committee meets tomorrow (Wednesday, October 22) at 3:30pm in Committee Room 4 of Leinster House.

Two sessions will take place, with the National Biogas Concern Group attending the first and the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment attending the second.

Last week, the committee met with a number of other stakeholders, including Nephin Renewable Gas and the Irish Bioenergy Association.

Gaining momentum

Speaking ahead of the meeting, chairperson of the Oireachtas committee and Cork North-West TD, Aindrias Moynihan said: “We continue to examine the development of anaerobic digestion in the agriculture sector in Wednesday’s meeting and to listen to the wide range of views on the matter.

"The sector has been gaining momentum, albeit from a low base, in Irish agriculture as a sustainable way to manage organic waste while generating renewable energy and providing a bio fertiliser.

"Anaerobic digestion can help Irish farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions, support the achievement of Ireland’s climate goals, the replacement of chemical fertilisers and the opportunity to create another income stream."

Concern

Deputy Moynihan said that the committee heard in the last meeting that further government support and initiatives can help the sector become a key component of Ireland's renewable energy strategy, improve sustainable agriculture, and reduce waste.

"This week, the committee will hear from Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment officials on how they see the sector could be further developed," Moynihan continued.

“I’m very conscious that the development of an anaerobic digestion sector has also given rise to concerns in some communities.

"The committee will be hearing from the National Biogas Concern Group about these concerns and how they can be addressed.”